Tokyo Medical Assn Calls for Review Mask Rules for Kids

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Medical Association is attracting attention for its recent proposal to review rules for children to wear face masks as a precaution against the novel coronavirus.

Behind the proposal is the association's concern over effects on children's development from wearing masks, with one doctor saying that masks make it difficult to read facial expressions, leading to, among other things, an increase in fights between children.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has urged the Japanese government to show a unified view on the issue.

While more than two years have passed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the central government informed local authorities across the country in February that it is not uniformly asking for the use of masks for children at nurseries. Especially, the state said that it does not recommend masks for children aged under 2.

But some local government officials complained that the central government notification is difficult to understand.

