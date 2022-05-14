Work to Rebuild Shuri Castle to Begin in Nov.: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., May 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday that work to rebuild the "Seiden" main hall of fire-struck Shuri Castle in Okinawa Prefecture will start in November.

Kishida revealed this in talks with reporters at the Shuri Castle park in Naha, the capital of the southernmost Japan prefecture.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the reconstruction work will likely be held Nov. 3. The Japanese government plans to complete the restoration of Seiden in autumn 2026, aiming to speed up the full reconstruction of the landmark castle in Okinawa, including its "Hokuden" and "Nanden" halls.

Kishida is visiting Okinawa to attend a ceremony to be held in the city of Ginowan on Sunday to mark the 50th anniversary of the prefecture's return to Japanese rule from post-World War II U.S. occupation on May 15, 1972. The ceremony will be jointly hosted by the Japanese and Okinawa prefectural governments.

Kishida said Shuri Castle, which was destroyed by the October 2019 fire, "is what people in Okinawa rely on for their identity and proud of, and also a historic cultural asset for the country."

