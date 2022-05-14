Japan Confirms 39,416 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 39,416 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Saturday, up by 95 from a week earlier.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms fell by three from Friday to 153. New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 30.

In Tokyo, new infection cases decreased by 10 from a week before to 3,799 Saturday, slipping below the week-before level for the first time in eight days.

The seven-day average of new cases in the Japanese capital stood at 4,151.6, up 40.2 pct, the Tokyo metropolitan government said.

The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's criteria came to four, unchanged from Friday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]