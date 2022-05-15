G-7 Foreign Chiefs Condemn Russia over Global Food Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Weissenhaus, Germany, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven major industrial nations ended their three-day meeting Saturday by releasing a joint statement condemning Russia for causing a serious food crisis globally through its continuing military aggression against Ukraine.

The G-7 ministers also agreed to strengthen sanctions on Russia and provide long-term support for Ukraine.

"The geopolitical landscape has fundamentally changed," the statement said, adding, "Russia's unprovoked and premeditated war of aggression has exacerbated the global economic outlook with sharply rising food, fuel and energy prices."

"Combined with Russia blocking the exit routes for Ukraine's grain, the world is now facing a worsening state of food insecurity and malnutrition," it said. "This is having devastating consequences for some of the most vulnerable people."

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who chaired the meeting in Weissenhaus, northern Germany, blasted Russia, saying that the Russian military is expanding the war to African and many other nations vulnerable to impacts of food shortages by destroying port and other facilities in Ukraine, thereby making exports from the country difficult.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]