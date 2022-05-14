Bone Found in Central Japan Belonged to Missing Girl: Police

Newsfrom Japan

Kofu, Yamanashi Pref., May 14 (Jiji Press)--The police department of Yamanashi Prefecture concluded Saturday that a human shoulder blade recently found in a mountain area in the central Japan prefecture belonged to a girl who went missing from a nearby campsite in 2019.

The DNA type of the right shoulder blade matched that of the girl, Misaki Ogura, then a 7-year-old elementary school first-grader, the police said. The girl from the city of Narita, Chiba Prefecture, eastern Japan, disappeared during her visit to the campsite in the village of Doshi in Yamanashi in September 2019.

As the shoulder blade is a vital part for sustaining life, the Yamanashi police department judged that Misaki has died. The cause of her death and when she died remain unknown, according to the police.

The police department informed the girl's mother, Tomoko, 39, of the DNA test result the same day. The police will continue their search Sunday, hoping to return as many items related to the girl as possible to her family. The police will also investigate the cause of Misaki's death, suspecting the possibility of the girl encountering an accident or falling victim to a crime.

The right shoulder blade was found on May 4 near the place where a human skull fragment was discovered last month. For the DNA test, Misaki's family offered the umbilical cord from the girl to the police, according to investigative sources.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]