G-7 Farm Ministers Pledge Support for Ukraine

Tokyo, May 14, (Jiji Press)--Agriculture ministers from the Group of Seven major industrial countries, at their two-day meeting in Stuttgart, southern Germany, through Saturday, agreed to support farm production and exports by Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia.

"We commit...to support Ukrainian farmers in gaining access to essential inputs including fuel, fertilizers, feed and seeds, and in producing sufficient, safe and nutritious food," the ministers said in a joint statement. "We will assist Ukraine in resuming" agricultural exports, they also said.

While showing an intention to provide food aid to Ukraine, the ministers warned that Russia's invasion of Ukraine "has caused significant risks to global food security and nutrition."

With the military aggression against Ukraine, a major agricultural exporter, leading to surging prices of wheat and other produce, the ministers denounced Russia for causing "global food insecurity."

On Russia blocking Ukraine's grain exports, the statement said that the G-7 nations will "work together to drive positive outcomes...to tackle the unjustified use of export restrictions."

