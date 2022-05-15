Ohtani Hits 100th Home Run in U.S. Career

Newsfrom Japan

Oakland, California, May 14 (Jiji Press)--Two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels collected his 100th home run in his Major League Baseball career on Saturday.

He is the third Japanese baseball player to reach the milestone, after Hideki Matsui and Ichiro Suzuki, who hit 175 and 117 home runs, respectively, in their U.S. career.

Ohtani, 27, slugged the two-run shot, his seventh home run of the season, in the fifth inning of the second game of a doubleheader with the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum in the California city.

The pitcher-slugger hit his first home run in MLB on April 3, 2018, his debut year in the United States, in a game with the Cleveland Indians, now the Cleveland Guardians.

Among the three Japanese players, Ohtani reached the 100th home run fastest, passing Matsui. Ohtani hit his 100th homer in the 459th game, and in the 444th game when games in which he played only as a pitcher are excluded. Matsui's 100th home run came in his 636th game.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]