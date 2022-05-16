Local Govt Leaders in Japan Question Use of Social Media

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of some local governments in Japan have questioned the use of social media, seen as very effective for sending out information but with the potential to attract false accusations from anonymous users.

"I've been worried about posts that were false or distorted. I can't do this anymore," Kobe Mayor Kizo Hisamoto said in a Twitter post on April 27.

He added that "the situation would become worse" if free speech advocate Elon Musk acquires Twitter Inc. He then closed his account.

Hisamoto had some 30,000 Twitter followers. At a press conference Wednesday, he said: "There were disadvantages that outpaced the benefits. It was very hard to choose, but I decided to stop using."

At the same time, he pledged to consider other ways to hear opinions from residents.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]