Okinawa Adopts New Development Program

Naha, Okinawa Pref., May 15 (Jiji Press)--The prefectural government of Okinawa on Sunday adopted a new economic development program, which calls for boosting the incomes of local residents, among other goals.

The program, the sixth of its kind and covering the 10 years until fiscal 2031, said that Okinawa is still halfway toward building a self-sustaining economy although the economic gaps between the southernmost Japan prefecture and the rest of the country have been narrowing.

It stressed that the Okinawa government aims to raise the prefecture's per-capita income, which continues to be the lowest among the 47 prefectures of the country, by some 30 pct from the fiscal 2020 level through measures including those to make the mainstay tourism industry and the information and communications sector have high added value.

Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki handed a document detailing the program to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after attending a ceremony held in the Okinawa city of Ginowan the same day to mark the 50th anniversary of the prefecture's return to Japan from post-World War II U.S. occupation.

"All Okinawa residents will work in unity to realize a vision they wish for the prefecture," Tamaki told Kishida.

