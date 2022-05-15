35,008 New COVID-19 Cases Found in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 35,008 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Sunday, down by about 7,500 from a week before.

Newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths totaled 25 while the number of novel coronavirus patients in serious condition stood at 139, down by 14 from Saturday.

In Tokyo, 3,348 people tested positive for the virus on Sunday, down by 1,363 from a week before, with the daily tally falling week on week for two days in a row.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in the Japanese capital stood at 3,956.9, up 24.3 pct from a week earlier, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government. The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's criteria came to four, unchanged from Saturday.

In the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa, new infection cases totaled 2,022 on Sunday, topping 2,000 for the sixth consecutive day.

