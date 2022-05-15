Amari to Visit UAE as Special Envoy of Kishida

Politics

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Tokyo, May 15 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Sunday that it will send senior ruling party lawmaker Akira Amari to the United Arab Emirates as a special envoy of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida following the death of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Amari, former secretary-general of the Liberal Democratic Party and a member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, will visit the UAE for three days until Tuesday.

He will attend a ceremony to be held in Abu Dhabi to express condolences over the demise of Sheikh Khalifa on Friday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]

Jiji Press