Japan Reports 272,403 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 272,403 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, marking an increase of 71,873 from the preceding week after weeks of decline since mid-April.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 8,383,923 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, Tokyo had the most weekly new cases, at 27,698, followed by Osaka, at 21,920, Hokkaido, at 19,684, and Aichi, at 16,114.

Japan's COVID-19 death toll grew by 248 from a week before to 30,078.

