Japan to Closely Watch Finnish, Swedish NATO Plans: Matsuno

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will keep a close watch on developments related to plans by Finland and Sweden to apply for NATO membership, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Monday.

Tokyo understands that the two northern European countries are reviewing their traditional diplomacy toward Russia and are advancing discussions on their forthcoming applications for membership in the Western military alliance, the top Japanese government spokesman said in a press conference.

