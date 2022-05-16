Japan to Ease Quarantine Rules for Travelers from S. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Monday that it will exempt travelers arriving from South Korea from quarantine at designated facilities if they test negative for the novel coronavirus when entering Japan, effective Tuesday.

Currently, arrivals from the neighboring country without certificates for receiving a third COVID-19 vaccine shot are required to stay at least three days at government-selected facilities.

Those with such certificates are required to self-quarantine for seven days in principle at home or other accommodations. This requirement will be removed from Tuesday

From Tuesday, those without such certificates will be required to self-isolate for seven days in principle. But they can end the isolation earlier if they test negative for the virus three days or more after their arrival and submit the negative results to the health ministry.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]