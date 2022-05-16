Tokyo's Shorter Biz Hour Order in Pandemic Found Illegal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese district court ruled on Monday that the Tokyo metropolitan government's order to eateries and bars to shorten their operating hours amid the novel coronavirus pandemic was illegal.

"The order should be recognized as illegal as it was not considered to be particularly necessary," Tokyo District Court Presiding Judge Norihiro Matsuda said.

The lawsuit was filed by restaurant and bar chain Global-Dining Inc. <7625> to seek damages from the metropolitan government over the order issued based on the special measures law on the fight against the coronavirus.

But the court rejected the plaintiff's damages claim.

"It cannot be said that the Tokyo governor was negligent," the judge said.

