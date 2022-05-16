Kishida Eyes Passage of 2.7-T.-Yen Extra Budget by End of May

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and ruling parties are aiming for the passage by the end of May of a fiscal 2022 supplementary budget to fund measures to mitigate the impact of rising prices, several sources said Monday.

The move comes as the government and the ruling camp plan to finish the ongoing session of the Diet, the country's parliament, on June 15, as scheduled, ahead of this summer's House of Councillors election.

The ruling coalition are planning to start Diet deliberations on the supplementary budget on May 25, with the Liberal Democratic Party slated to inform opposition parties of the schedule this week, hoping to gain their understanding, the sources said.

At a liaison meeting between the government and the ruling parties on Monday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that his cabinet will adopt a 2.7-trillion-yen budget proposal on Tuesday.

"We hope to have (the extra budget) enacted during the ongoing Diet session, in order to be fully prepared to protect the people's daily lives," Kishida said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]