Japan's COVID-19 Daily Tally Down 6,700

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 21,784 new coronavirus infection cases Monday, down 6,719 from a week before.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms fell by five from Sunday to 134. Newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths came to 26.

New infections in Tokyo totaled 2,377, down 634 from a week earlier. The daily count fell below the week-before level for the third straight day.

New COVID-19 fatalities in the Japanese capital totaled four.

Tokyo's seven-day average of new infections rose 18.2 pct to 3,866.3, according to the metropolitan government.

