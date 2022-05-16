Japan to Revise Development Cooperation Charter

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering revising its Development Cooperation Charter, which spells out the basic policy on foreign aid, informed sources said Monday.

Japan hopes to update its foreign aid in response to the rapidly changing international environment, marked by China's increasingly hegemonic activities and the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The government will start work to amend the charter by year-end, aiming to realize the revision within next year.

The government released the charter in 2015 by revising its previous Official Development Assistance Charter, in order to make it possible to provide support to foreign militaries in nonmilitary fields, such as disaster relief and reconstruction.

"It's been quite some time since the compilation (of the current charter), and the global situation has changed," a senior Foreign Ministry official said.

