Japan to Develop F-2 Successor Fighter with Britain

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering jointly developing a next-generation fighter jet to succeed the existing F-2 for the Air Self-Defense Force, informed sources said Monday.

In their talks May 5, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his British counterpart, Boris Johnson, affirmed that their countries will agree on an overview of a joint development program by year-end.

The defense authorities of the two countries are set to start talks on details.

On the Japanese side, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. <7011> will lead design and development, planning to develop the airframe and other components with British aerospace and defense giant BAE Systems PLC.

Meanwhile, the engine will likely be jointly developed by Japan's IHI Corp <7013> and Rolls-Royce PLC of Britain.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]