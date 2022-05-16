Japan to Begin Trial to Accept Foreign Tourists in June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 16 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is planning to launch early in June a test project to accept participants of group package tours from overseas again, government officials said Monday.

The move to receive foreign tourists, currently not allowed to enter Japan due to its COVID-19 border control measures, will be announced as early as this week.

If there are no major problems, the government will gradually expand the range of foreign tourists allowed into Japan.

On a television program Friday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that a major concern over the border control measures is when and how far Japan will reopen its borders to foreign tourists.

“We will conduct an experiment soon” to start reopening borders in or after next month, he said.

