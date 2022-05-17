Saturation Diving Barge Arrives at Port near Shiretoko

Newsfrom Japan

Abashiri, Hokkaido, May 17 (Jiji Press)--A barge carrying saturation diving equipment that would allow divers to reach the sunken Kazu I tour boat arrived at a port in the Hokkaido city of Abashiri, near the search site, on Tuesday.

The boat sank off the Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, on April 23 and sits on a seabed at a depth of about 120 meters. Fourteen of the 26 people on board have been found and confirmed dead, while 12 people remain missing.

Saturation divers are set to search for bodies inside and outside the sunken ship on Thursday and Friday. After that, they are slated to check how seriously the boat is damaged.

Based on the results of the search and inspections, the Japan Coast Guard's first regional headquarters and others will decide whether to salvage the sunken boat, and start the work shortly if the boat is to be salvaged.

It is said that in ordinary diving, a person with a diving cylinder can swim to a depth of only up to about 50 meters.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]