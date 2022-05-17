S. Korea's Unauthorized Marine Survey Suspected near Takeshima

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--A South Korean state-owned company is suspected of conducting unauthorized maritime research activities in waters south of disputed Sea of Japan islands known as Takeshima in Japan earlier this month, it was learned Tuesday.

A Norwegian-registered survey ship operating on commission from the South Korean national oil company was found sailing in Japan's exclusive economic zone about 85 kilometers south of Takeshima on May 9-12, the Japanese Foreign Ministry explained at a meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The vessel was found sailing with a cable dropped down into the water from its stern. A patrol ship of the Japan Coast Guard warned the ship that it was not allowed to conduct research within Japan's EEZ without permission.

The Japanese government did not make an announcement about the case because whether research activities actually took place could not be confirmed on the scene. Also, the South Korean government told the Japanese Foreign Ministry that facts concerning the suspected maritime survey have not been confirmed.

The Takeshima islands in Shimane Prefecture, western Japan, are effectively controlled by Seoul and claimed by Tokyo.

