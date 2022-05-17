Japan Lower House OKs Bill to Launch Agency for Children

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill to set up a government agency for children and families, a signature policy of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

At a plenary meeting, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, approved the bill by a majority vote with support from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, its coalition partner, Komeito, and the opposition Democratic Party for the People.

The bill, sent immediately to the House of Councillors, the upper chamber, is expected to be enacted during the current ordinary Diet session, set to end on June 15.

Kishida aims to launch the agency in April next year as an external organization of the Cabinet Office under direct control of the prime minister.

The agency will integrate sections of the health ministry and the Cabinet Office that handle policies related to children.

