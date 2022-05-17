Japan's COVID-19 Daily Count Down 5,200

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 36,903 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, down some 5,200 from a week before and standing below the week-before level for the third straight day.

New COVID-19 deaths came to 39. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms fell by seven from Monday to 127.

New infections in Tokyo decreased by 788 from a week before to 3,663, dropping below the week-before level for the fourth consecutive day.

There were nine new COVID-19 fatalities in the Japanese capital, while the seven-day average of new infections grew 9.6 pct to 3,753.7, according to the metropolitan government.

The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo's criteria fell by one from Monday to two.

