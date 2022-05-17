Tokyo COVID-19 Count Down for 4th Consecutive Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 3,663 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, down 788 from a week earlier and falling below the week-before level for the fourth consecutive day.

New COVID-19 fatalities totaled nine, while the seven-day average of new infections grew 9.6 pct from a week before to 3,753.7, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's criteria fell by one from Monday to two.

