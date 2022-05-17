IAEA Head to Visit Japan from Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

Berlin, May 17 (Jiji Press)--International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi will visit Japan between Wednesday and Friday, according to the U.N. nuclear watchdog.

On Thursday, Grossi will visit Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant in northeastern Japan, which experienced a triple reactor meltdown following the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

He will also meet with officials of TEPCO and the Japanese government to discuss the planned release of treated radioactive water from the crippled plant into the ocean.

On April 29, the IAEA released the first report by an IAEA task force reviewing the plans, which recognized progress in Japan's preparations for the water release.

At Tuesday's press conference held for Japanese media ahead of his trip, Grossi emphasized the significance of the report.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]