Kishida Planning to Invite Biden to Japanese Garden

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to entertain U.S. President Joe Biden at a facility with a Japanese garden in Tokyo during his Japan visit from Sunday, government sources said Tuesday.

Arrangements are underway for the Happo-en facility in the Japanese capital's Minato Ward to host a dinner between the Japanese and U.S. leaders, according to the sources.

Kishida hopes that Biden would enjoy strolling in the garden, as well as traditional Japanese dishes there, the sources said. Kishida's wife, Yuko, may make "matcha" green tea for Biden.

Kishida apparently aims to deepen his personal trust relationship with Biden in a calm environment as they have so far had only brief talks in person, including at the occasion of conferences.

The last time when the sitting U.S. president visited Japan was May 2019. Then President Donald Trump enjoyed playing golf with then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. They also viewed professional sumo matches together and had dinner at a "robatayaki" traditional Japanese grill restaurant in Tokyo.

