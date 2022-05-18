Regulators Agree on Fukushima Radioactive Water Release

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese regulators on Wednesday agreed on Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> plan to release treated radioactive water into the ocean from a disaster-crippled nuclear plant in Fukushima Prefecture.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority will officially approve the water release plan after a public comment period.

The treated water, which contains radioactive tritium, will be released into the ocean from the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant that suffered a triple meltdown following the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Once the plan is approved, TEPCO will start the construction of an undersea tunnel and other facilities necessary for the water release, after obtaining municipal approval. The company plans to finish the work by the spring of 2023.

It is necessary, however, for TEPCO to gain understanding from local fishermen, who are persistently concerned about possible reputational damage on local seafood, before actually releasing the water.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]