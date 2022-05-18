Japan Enacts Bill to Make Civil Court Procedures Online

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, on Wednesday enacted a bill aimed at making all civil trial procedures online.

The House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, passed at a plenary meeting the bill to amend the civil procedure law to allow the whole trial proceedings, from instituting a suit to handing down a ruling, to be conducted online, with an aim to enhance convenience and shorten the time required to complete the proceedings.

The bill was approved by a majority vote with support mainly from the ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, as well as opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party). It cleared the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, last month.

The Justice Ministry intends to advance preparations in stages, aiming to have the revised civil procedure law fully enforced in fiscal 2025.

At present, a written complaint and a written brief need to be brought or sent by mail to a court. The revised law will allow such documents to be submitted online.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]