Register of Hiroshima A-Bomb Victims Given Airing

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, May 18 (Jiji Press)--A register of the names of people who died as a result of the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima was put to upkeep work at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in the western Japan city on Wednesday.

After offering silent prayers at 8:15 a.m. (11:15 p.m. Tuesday GMT), the exact time when the atomic bomb was dropped on Aug. 6, 1945, city government officials took the register out of a stone chamber at the memorial monument for the victims.

The officials then carefully turned pages to remove moisture and checked each page for damage.

The register consists of 121 books, which contain the names of 328,929 victims who died on or before Aug. 5 last year, as well as their dates and ages of death. One of the books is for numerous victims whose names are unknown.

Another book contains the names of 12 victims of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki in southwestern Japan three days after the bombing on Hiroshima. They are remembered at the Hiroshima cenotaph due to their own wishes or those of their family members.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]