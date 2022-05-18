Industrial Water Supply Feared to Be Halted in Aichi

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, May 18 (Jiji Press)--The supply of industrial water to some areas of Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, may have to be suspended due to a water leak, prefectural government officials said Wednesday.

Water might not be sent to 131 businesses in nine cities and three towns, many of which are automobile-related companies.

A large-scale water leak took place at a weir in the city of Toyota where the industrial water comes from.

The leak occurred in the early hours of Tuesday. A branch of the agriculture ministry in the central Japan region of Tokai, which manages the facility, has been taking emergency measures including installing a makeshift pump.

But there is not enough water to serve the 12 municipalities. The leak has already led to the supply of agricultural water being suspended in eight cities.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]