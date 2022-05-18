Japan Urges China to Play Responsible Role over Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Wednesday urged China to play a responsible role in maintaining global peace and security following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

During a 70-minute video conference with Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councillor Wang Yi, Hayashi said that Russia's military aggression is a clear violation of international law, including the U.N. Charter.

Japan and China have many pending issues, Hayashi said at the start of the conference, adding that the two countries "need to make efforts together to build constructive and stable relations."

This year's 50th anniversary of the normalization of the two countries' diplomatic relations would be an important milestone, Wang said, expressing hope that the bilateral ties will develop further.

Hayashi voiced grave concern over repeated intrusions by Chinese government ships into Japanese waters around the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture and the situations in the East and South China seas, as well as over human rights issues in Hong Kong and the Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region. The Senkakus in the East China Sea are administered by Japan and claimed by China, which calls them Diaoyu.

