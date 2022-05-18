Japan Positively Mulling Joining Indo-Pacific Economic Framework
Newsfrom JapanPolitics
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is positively considering joining the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, a regional grouping proposed by U.S. President Joe Biden, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Wednesday.
"We welcome (the IPEF) as demonstrating the United States' commitment to the Indo-Pacific region," Matsuno told a news conference.
Matsuno said Tokyo and Washington will "work closely together to establish a desirable regional economic order involving the United States."
U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said Tuesday that Biden will announce the launch of the IPEF during a trip to Japan starting Sunday.
Matsuno added that Japan will continue efforts to bring the United States back into the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade deal. "There is no change to our country's position that a U.S. return to the TPP is desirable," he said.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]