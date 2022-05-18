Japan's COVID-19 Daily Count Down for 4th Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 42,161 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, down some 3,800 from a week before and standing below the week-before level for the fourth straight day.

New COVID-19 deaths totaled 40. The number of very ill coronavirus patients fell by two from Tuesday to 125.

In Tokyo, new infections fell by 409 from a week before to 4,355, standing below the week-before level for the fifth consecutive day.

There were seven new COVID-19 fatalities, while the seven-day average of new infections stood at 3,695.3, up 0.5 pct week on week, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The number of seriously ill patients under Tokyo criteria fell by one from Tuesday to one.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]