Komeito Asks Kishida to Hold G-7 Summit in Hiroshima

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--Natsuo Yamaguchi, head of Komeito, the ally of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, asked Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday to hold next year's Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, western Japan.

Yamaguchi also asked Kishida, president of the LDP, to hold a meeting of the G-7 foreign ministers in Nagasaki, southwestern Japan, next year, when Japan will hold the G-7's rotating presidency.

"I will consider the request," Kishida said in a meeting with Yamaguchi at the prime minister's office.

Hiroshima and Nagasaki were devastated by U.S. atomic bombings in August 1945 in the closing days of World War II. The realization of a world without nuclear weapons is Kishida's lifework.

Yamaguchi made the request in a proposal urging the government to take concrete action to prevent nuclear powers from using nuclear weapons.

