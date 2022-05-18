Japan to Join Biden-Proposed Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan is set to join the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, proposed by U.S. President Joe Biden, in a bid to keep China in check over the making of international rules on trade and investment, it was learned Wednesday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will notify Biden of Japan's decision to join the IPEF, when the president visits the Asian nation for three days from Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Japanese government will maintain its position of urging the return of the United States to the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact, informed sources said.

"We are positively considering (joining the IPEF) as we welcome it as demonstrating the United States' active commitment to the Indo-Pacific region," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference on Wednesday.

"There's no change in our position that the United States' return to the TPP is desirable," Matsuno added. "We'll continue to ask for the (U.S.) return."

