Chinese Bombers Pass between Okinawa Islands

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--Two Chinese H-6 bombers passed between the main island of Okinawa and Miyako Island, both in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa, on Wednesday, the Japanese Defense Ministry's Joint Staff said.

The bombers flew in a southern direction from the East China Sea and then circled over the Pacific Ocean before going back in the opposite direction.

The Japan Air Self-Defense Force responded to the incident and confirmed no incursion into Japanese airspace. The Chinese bombers were loaded with what appeared to be anti-ship missiles, ministry officials said.

According to the ministry, such a flight by a Chinese warplane was last observed in February. The ministry is looking for any connections between the latest flight and the activity of the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning in nearby waters since earlier this month.

Over 200 aircraft landings and takeoffs have been seen on the Liaoning sailing south of Okinawa in the Pacific. The bombers may have conducted detection and combat drills jointly with the aircraft carrier.

