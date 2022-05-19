N. Korean Missile or Nuke Test Expected as Biden Visits Asia: U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, May 18 (Jiji Press)--U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Wednesday North Korea may conduct missile or nuclear test while President Joe Biden is on a trip to South Korea and Japan beginning later this week.

"Our intelligence does reflect the genuine possibility that there will be either a further missile test, including a long-range missile test or a nuclear test, or frankly both, in the days leading into, on or after the president's trip to the region," Sullivan said in a press conference.

"We are prepared, obviously, to make both short- and longer-term adjustments to our military posture," Sullivan added.

Through his first visit to Asia as president, Biden intends to "assert bold and confident American leadership" in the Indo-Pacific region, Sullivan also said.

The trip will highlight that the United States "can at once lead the free world in responding to Russia's war in Ukraine and at the same time chart a course for effective, principled American leadership and engagement in a region that will define much of the future of the 21st century," Sullivan said.

