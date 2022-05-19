Japan to Provide Another 300 M. Dlrs in Loans to Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan will extend another 300 million dollars in loans to Ukraine under Russian aggression, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday.

Kishida will explain the additional aid plan at a bilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and a Quad summit among Japan, the United States, Australia and India, both slated to be held in Tokyo next week.

"We need to respond (to the Ukrainian crisis) as a member of the Group of Seven countries and the international community," Kishida told reporters.

"Our country stands with Ukraine, which is fighting for its homeland," Kishida said. "We'll continue to strongly support it."

Ukraine is facing a fall in tax revenue and increasingly needing funds, with its industries devastated in the war.

