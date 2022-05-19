Kishida Pledges 300 M. Dollars in Additional Ukraine Aid

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that his country will extend 300 million dollars in additional financial assistance to war-torn Ukraine.

Kishida will outline the aid plan at a bilateral summit with U.S. President Joe Biden and a Quad summit with leaders from the United States, Australia and India in Tokyo next week.

"We've been informed that Ukraine needs even short-term aid to its finances that have worsened due to Russia's invasion. We need to respond to this as a member of the Group of Seven countries and the international community," Kishida told reporters.

Japan has so far promised soft yen loans worth 300 million dollars for Ukraine and provided Ukraine and nearby nations with a total of 200 million dollars in emergency humanitarian aid.

