Japan Enacts Bill to Help Women Facing Poverty, Domestic Abuse

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, on Thursday enacted a bill to boost public assistance to help women in difficult situations, such as poverty and domestic violence, become independent.

At a plenary meeting on the day, the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, unanimously approved the bill, which had already cleared the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

Public aid for such women has been based on the 1956 prostitution prevention law designed to protect women with the possibility of becoming prostitutes.

However, the law is considered insufficient at a time when problems for women are increasingly complicated, due partly to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new law, due to become effective basically from April 2024, will oblige the national government to map out a basic policy on support for women in difficult situations and prefectural governments to compile plans to strengthen such support.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]