(Update) Deep-Sea Divers Search Sunken Boat off Hokkaido

Abashiri, Hokkaido, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Saturation divers Thursday afternoon conducted a deep-sea search inside the Kazu I tour boat that sank off the Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, last month.

It was the first search inside the boat by divers since the April 23 accident, in which 14 of the 26 passengers and crew members aboard have been found and confirmed dead while the 12 others remain missing.

