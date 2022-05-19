Japan's COVID-19 Daily Count Down 2,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 39,642 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, down some 2,000 from a week before.

New COVID-19 deaths stood at 36. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms fell by 15 from Wednesday to 110.

New infections in Tokyo came to 4,172, down by 44 from a week earlier. The daily count stood below the week-before level for the sixth straight day.

The seven-day average of new infections stood at 3,689.0, down 6.6 pct week on week, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The number of seriously ill patients under Tokyo's criteria grew by one from Wednesday to two.

