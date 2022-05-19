Tokyo's New COVID-19 Tally Inches Down at 4,172

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 4,172 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Thursday, down by 44 from a week earlier, with the daily count falling below the week-before level for the sixth straight day.

New COVID-19 fatalities totaled five in the Japanese capital.

The seven-day average of new infections stood at 3,689.0, down 6.6 pct week on week, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The number of seriously ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo's criteria grew by one from Wednesday to two.

