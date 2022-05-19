Masks No Longer Necessary Outdoors with Few Conversations: Experts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Wearing face masks is no longer necessary outdoors if there are few conversations, some members of the Japanese health ministry's COVID-19 advisory board said Thursday.

In their recommendations, the experts noted that basic infection prevention measures, including wearing masks, are still important, in light of the high transmissibility of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

However, they advised people to put off masks outdoors if there are sufficient distances between them or if there are few conversations even without sufficient distances.

The recommendations "gained consensus from (the panel's) members," its chair, Takaji Wakita, head of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, told a press conference following the day's panel meeting.

Based on the proposals, the government will work to draw up specific guidelines on wearing masks.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]