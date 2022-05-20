Japan Enacts Bill to Ensure Soil Mound Safety

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's parliament enacted a bill on Friday to ensure the safety of soil mounds following a deadly mudslide in the central prefecture of Shizuoka last year.

The bill to revise the residential land development regulation law is designed to regulate dangerous soil mounds under uniform rules across the country.

The revised law requires approval by prefectural governors and municipal mayors to create soil mounds in areas designated by them to have high disaster risk. It will take effect within a year after its promulgation.

The passage followed the mudslide in Atami in July 2021 that left 27 people dead and one person missing. The mudslide occurred after a soil mound built on high ground collapsed following heavy rain.

A fine of up to 300 million yen will be imposed on companies that developed soil mounds without permission. Individual violators will face a prison term of up to three years or a fine of up to 10 million yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]