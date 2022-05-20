G-7 Ministers Vow Cooperation on Ukraine Aid

Newsfrom Japan

Bonn, Germany, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Top finance officials from the Group of Seven advanced economies Thursday reaffirmed their close cooperation in providing financial assistance to Ukraine and maintaining sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters after the first day of a meeting of G-7 finance ministers and central bank governors, Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said he told the gathering that Japan will communicate closely with other nations in dealing with the yen's rapid decline.

Suzuki said he called on his G-7 counterparts to reaffirm the group's commitment to currency market stability and include it in a joint statement to be released after the meeting ends on Friday.

At Thursday's meeting in a suburb of Bonn in Germany, the G-7 officials discussed ways to address energy and food prices that have been soaring due to the war in Ukraine.

Suzuki said he told the meeting that the Russian invasion shakes the foundation of international order and is utterly unacceptable.

