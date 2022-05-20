Japan Vows to Communicate Closely over Forex at G-7 Meet

Newsfrom Japan

Bonn, Germany, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Thursday that he told his Group of Seven counterparts that Japan will communicate closely with other nations in dealing with the yen's rapid decline.

"I pledged to deal appropriately while communicating closely" with other nations over exchange rates, Suzuki told reporters in a suburb of Bonn in Germany after the first day of a meeting of G-7 finance ministers and central bank governors.

Suzuki said he called on his G-7 counterparts to reaffirm the group's commitment to currency market stability and include it in a joint statement to be released after the meeting ends on Friday.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]