Divers Continue Sunken Boat Search off Hokkaido

Abashiri, Hokkaido, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Divers on Friday continued search inside and outside the Kazu I tour boat, which lies on the seabed at a depth of about 120 meters after sinking off the Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, about a month ago.

The boat carrying 26 passengers and crew members sank on April 23. Of them, 14 have been found and confirmed dead while the 12 others remain missing.

The search using saturation diving, which started Thursday, is aimed at finding the missing people and clues to them, and examining whether the boat can be salvaged.

According to sources including the Japan Coast Guard's first regional headquarters, another body has been found, on the west coast of Kunashiri, one of the four Russian-held northwestern Pacific islands claimed by Japan. The Japanese Foreign Ministry was informed about the discovery of the body by the Russian side on Thursday. A woman's body was found on the coast of the island May 6.

The bodies could be those of two of the 12 missing people, according to the JCG.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]