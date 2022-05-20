Japan MOF Exec Held for Alleged Assault on Train in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--A senior official of the Japanese Ministry of Finance was arrested on Friday for allegedly hitting and kicking another passenger while on a train traveling in Tokyo, investigative sources said.

Heihachiro Ono, 56, deputy vice minister for policy planning and coordination at the minister of finance's secretariat, was arrested by Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department around 12:30 a.m. Friday (3:30 p.m. Thursday GMT) for allegedly assaulting the passenger on a train on Tokyu Corp.'s <9005> Den-en-toshi Line, the sources said.

Ono seemed to be on his way home and was heavily drunk at that time, the sources said, adding that the victim suffered no injuries despite being assaulted. The police declined to comment whether Ono has admitted his charges.

Ono was captured around the train ticket gate at Sakura-shinmachi Station in Tokyo's Setagaya Ward by police officers who rushed to the scene following an emergency police call.

A native of Kumamoto Prefecture, southwestern Japan, Ono entered the MOF in 1989 after graduating from the University of Tokyo's Faculty of Law. He assumed the current post in July last year.

